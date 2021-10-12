Betty J. Moberger

 

1927-2021 Betty J. Moberger, 94, of Cheyenne died October 10. She was born on March 30, 1927 in Fall City, Nebraska. Graveside services will be Friday, 9:00 a.m., at the Rugged Cross Chapel in Cheyenne Memorial Gardens. To view the full obituary and to send the family condolences please visit her obituary page at www.wrcfuneral.com

