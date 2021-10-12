...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
6 PM MDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...West to northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to
65 mph expected.
* WHERE...Much of Southeast Wyoming and the southern Nebraska
Panhandle including Cheyenne, Torrington, Pine Bluffs,
Scottsbluff, Bridgeport, Kimball, and Sidney.
* WHEN...Midnight MDT tonight until 6 PM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for
vehicle blow overs, particularly along north to south oriented
roadways. Light snow showers could result in locally reduced
visibilities in falling and blowing snow.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
&&
To plant a tree in memory of Betty Moberger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
1927-2021 Betty J. Moberger, 94, of Cheyenne died October 10. She was born on March 30, 1927 in Fall City, Nebraska. Graveside services will be Friday, 9:00 a.m., at the Rugged Cross Chapel in Cheyenne Memorial Gardens. To view the full obituary and to send the family condolences please visit her obituary page at www.wrcfuneral.com
To plant a tree in memory of Betty Moberger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.