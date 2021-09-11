Karl E. Moberger 1927-2021 Karl E Moberger, 94, of Cheyenne passed at Davis Hospice Center on September 4, 2021. Karl was born August 8, 1927, in Cheyenne to Mary and Oscar (Moody) Moberger. Karl left Cheyenne High School at 17 to work for the UPRR for 42 years on the mail cars and retired in 1986. He also worked for the Cheyenne Tribune-Eagle for many years traveling all over the U.S. tearing down old printing presses. On November 29, 1965, Karl relinquished his bachelor card and married long-time friend, Betty (Mosher) Cochran and her two children Rodney and Janet. He was a devoted husband and father. Karl was an avid hunter and fisherman all of his life frequenting such favorites as Rob Roy, Wind River and numerous "secret spots" along the Platte River. Karl belonged to several fishing clubs and was president of Phillips Reservoir fishing club for many years until limited sight and mobility forced him to pass on the gavel. He also loved taking his hard earned cash to "run it up" in Blackhawk. Karl was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers; and two sisters. He is survived by his wife, Betty; step-children, Rodney Cochran and Janet (Cochran) Burnett; five grandchildren, Christain Langton, Stephen Cochran, Jeremy Cochran, Heather Mayes and Shonya Neuman; 17 great-grandchildren; 12 great great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. A private family service will be held later in the year.
