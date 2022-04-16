Walter Lee Modesitt 1948-2022 Walter (Lee) Modesitt, 74, Wheatland, WY, passed away Thursday, March 31, 2022 at Ascension St. Thomas Hospital, in Murfreesboro, TN, after a short illness. Lee was born on February 3, 1948, in Cheyenne, WY, the son of Robert F. and Dolores (Hatch) Modesitt. He graduated from Cheyenne East High School in 1966. Following graduation, he joined the Wyoming Air National Guard. While serving in the Guard he flew on several transport missions delivering supplies to Vietnam. Lee attended the University of Wyoming studying art education and engineering. He retired from Basin Electric/Laramie River Station, in 2005 after a fulfilling 25 year career as Procurement Coordinator. Lee and Terry (Watson) Hibbs were married in 1969. They had a daughter, Kim Lorraine in 1972, and later divorced. On July 19,1980 Lee married Lori Odendahl in Cheyenne, and soon after moved to Wheatland, where they made their home for the next 42 years until his passing. While in Wheatland, Lee continued to pursue his love of art, becoming a member of the Platte County Art Guild. He also owned and operated The Bristlecone Gallery in downtown Wheatland in the early 2000’s. He developed a passion for helping the elderly while delivering Meals On Wheels. He was elected to two terms on the Services for Seniors Board; and was presently fulfilling his second term on the Platte County Senior Citizens Service District Board. Lee was an active member of All Saints’ Episcopal Church, Wheatland, where he served on the Vestry numerous times. He will be remembered for his kind cheerful manner, telling of funny stories, and his love of cars. Lee loved a good day fishing at Grayrocks, Glendo, or any other body of water. He also enjoyed the many travels and trips throughout the world he and Lori were privileged to experience. Most of all, Lee was a “people-lover” he enjoyed the company of others, young and old. Children would gather around him as he sketched or painted, (on a park bench, in a restaurant, or at a table anywhere), pretty soon they all had crayons, pencils, and paper and Lee was coaching and encouraging each one to use and expand their creativity. He is survived by his wife, Lori Modesitt, of Wheatland; daughter Kim Modesitt of Cheyenne; grandson Michael Pixley of Cheyenne, two great-grandchildren; brother Ronald (Jill) Modesitt, of Longmont, CO; sister, Mary (Cody) Evans of Wheatland; numerous nieces and nephews; sisters in law-Tere Holmes, Joann Odendahl, Peggy Burns, and brother-in-law Tony (Anita) Odendahl. He was preceded in death by his parents. Funeral services for Lee will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at All Saint’s Episcopal Church at 605 11th Street in Wheatland with The Revs. Joel Dingman and Jill Zimmerschied officiating. The service will also be live-streamed over Zoom https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89150260347?pwd=WkZRZy8zbWRTSXRxT2FJY28xUXB6Zz09 Meeting ID: 891 5026 0347; Passcode: 575762 In lieu of flowers memorials to Services for Seniors 1605 16th St, Wheatland, WY 82201 or All Saints’ Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 997, Wheatland, WY would be appreciated by the family.