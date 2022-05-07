Juanita Faye Moffitt 1938-2022 Juanita Faye (Nita) Moffitt passed away March 25, 2022 in Mesa, AZ. She was born January 11, 1938 in Cheyenne to Guinn Allen and Hazel (Kirk) Allen. She attended school in Cheyenne, graduating from Cheyenne Central High School in 1957. Juanita married Billy L. Statler on September 1, 1961, he passed away on August 11, 1983. She married Merval Moffitt on December 9, 1989, he passed away on March 5, 1999. After Merv's passing, she was blessed with having Eldon Lundberg in her life, after he lost his wife a short time after Merv's death. They were able to spend almost 10 wonderful years traveling, playing golf and spending the winters in Arizona. Juanita retired after working for 25 years at the Pontiac-Buick dealership. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Women of the Moose, American Legion, Airport Golf Association and Tops. She is survived by her sons, James Statler of Harrisburg, PA and Dennis (Lea) Statler of Fletcher, OK; granddaughter, Annaliese Faye Statler of OK; sister, Judy (Dave) Gebhard of Cheyenne; niece, Cris Gebhard of Cheyenne; nephew, Robert (Deb) Gebhard of East Wenatchee, WA; great-niece, Barbra; and great-nephews, Bob, Jr. and David all of Wenatchee, WA. Donation may be made to the American Cancer Society. Cremation has taken place and services will be announced. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
