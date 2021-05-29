James Alvin Molett 1938-2021 James Alvin Molett, 83, of Cheyenne passed away April 22, 2021. James was born April, 10 1938 in Altus, Oklahoma to C.J. and Nancy (Shivers) Molett. James married Anne Pearl (Perkins) Molett in Los Angeles California. James honorably severed in the United States Navy, he retired after 22 years of service. James worked for 13 years in the Cheyenne School District #1. He was a member of the American Legion Post #6 and the Unity Missionary Baptist Church. He is survived by his children, Stacey Molett of Cheyenne, Darcy D. Molett and Dennis Molett of Phoenix, Arizona, Rovonne Molett of Los Angeles, California; grandchildren, Luke Molett of Cheyenne, Devyn Turbeville of Ohio; and many nieces and nephews. James was preceded in death by his parents; son, James Molett, Jr.; daughters, Tracy Molett, Shelly Molett; and brother, C.J. Molett Jr. A graveside service will be held Friday, June 4th 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Beth El Cemetery. Services are under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at schradercares.com.
