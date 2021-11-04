...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
possible.
* WHERE...In Wyoming, Goshen County, Central Laramie County and
East Laramie County. In Nebraska, Scotts Bluff County, Banner
County, Morrill County, Kimball County, Cheyenne County and
Southern Sioux County.
* WHEN...From late tonight through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong head winds and cross
winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile
vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. There will be
a high risk for vehicle blow overs.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
To plant a tree in memory of Connie Monjaras as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Connie (Bird) Monjaras 1936-2021 Connie Monjaras, 84, of Cheyenne, passed at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on December 23, 1936, Cheyenne Wyoming to Chester and Norma Bird. Connie married Bob (Robert) Monjaras on July 20, 1953. They shared 68 wonderful years together. Connie spent her life as a wife, mother, grandmother, and foster parent. She raised over 100 foster children. She is survived by her husband, Bob, son, Steve (Karen) of Clovis NM; daughter, Christine (Bill) of Cheyenne; son Jerry (Kim) of Albuquerque, NM; son, David of Cheyenne. David was her angel and live-in caregiver for the past six years. We are forever indebted to him. Son, Tommy & Shae of Cheyenne. She was known as Granner to her 7 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. She survived by her sister, Nancy of Florida. Connie was preceded in death by daughter, Susan; son, Anthony; parents, Chet & Norma Bird; sisters, Linda, Judy; and brother, Marty. Cremation has taken place. Send cards to Bob Monjaras 1702 Persons Rd. Cheyenne, WY 82007 To send the family condolences please visit www.wrcfuneral.com
