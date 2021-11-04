Connie Monjaras

 

Connie (Bird) Monjaras 1936-2021 Connie Monjaras, 84, of Cheyenne, passed at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on December 23, 1936, Cheyenne Wyoming to Chester and Norma Bird. Connie married Bob (Robert) Monjaras on July 20, 1953. They shared 68 wonderful years together. Connie spent her life as a wife, mother, grandmother, and foster parent. She raised over 100 foster children. She is survived by her husband, Bob, son, Steve (Karen) of Clovis NM; daughter, Christine (Bill) of Cheyenne; son Jerry (Kim) of Albuquerque, NM; son, David of Cheyenne. David was her angel and live-in caregiver for the past six years. We are forever indebted to him. Son, Tommy & Shae of Cheyenne. She was known as Granner to her 7 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. She survived by her sister, Nancy of Florida. Connie was preceded in death by daughter, Susan; son, Anthony; parents, Chet & Norma Bird; sisters, Linda, Judy; and brother, Marty. Cremation has taken place. Send cards to Bob Monjaras 1702 Persons Rd. Cheyenne, WY 82007 To send the family condolences please visit www.wrcfuneral.com

To plant a tree in memory of Connie Monjaras as a living tribute

