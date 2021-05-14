David John Montgomery 1946-2021 David John Montgomery, age 74, passed away on Tuesday, May 11th at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. He was born June 14th, 1946 in Oakland, California. He is survived by his sisters, Sue Boss and Kathie LaPierre; his brother, John Montgomery; his three children, Bill (Kari) Montgomery, Dan (Shelley) Montgomery, and Maria (Jimmy) Cleveland; his eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. He is preceded by his brother Lloyd Montgomery. David was fondly known to many as "Bear" and was a friend to all. He most enjoyed spending his free time playing cribbage and working on various building projects with his family. At Dave's request, there will be no public service. In honor of his memory, we would welcome a donation to the AMVETS at heroes.amvetsnsf.org. Condolences can be left at www.wrcfuneral.com