Dora Montoya 1935-2023 Longtime Fort Collins resident Dora Montoya passed away on Wednesday, May 17 in Fort Collins with family at her side. She was 87 years of age. Dora Everlin Montoya was born October 18, 1935, in Lucero, New Mexico, the daughter of Maclovia (Lujan) and Damian Montoya. She was united in marriage to Isadore L. Montoya in Boulder, CO on August 3, 1954. She received her education in Cheyenne and worked as a clerk for the Wyoming Department of Revenue for several years. Dora and her husband Isadore retired early and enjoyed traveling and living in several great places. Besides her love for traveling, she enjoyed making enchiladas, but loved time spent with her family and especially her grandkids. Dora is preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband, and three sisters Lillian, Mellie, and Erlinda. Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Naomi Griffith of Fort Collins and Nancy McCann of Cheyenne and by her 4 grandchildren which includes Leo Griffith, Cale McCann, Cody McCann and Curtis McCann. She is also survived by her siblings Willie, Mary, Joel, and Zelmira, all of Denver. She will be missed by all who knew her. Cremation was chosen and there are no services scheduled. She will be interred beside Isadore in the military section of Beth El Cemetery in Cheyenne. Please visit her tribute page at goesfuneralcare.com to share condolences with her family.
