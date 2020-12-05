Isadore Lee Montoya 1931-2020 Leo, who was a grandpa, dad, husband and a wonderful, hardworking, honest man, passed December 4, 2020 at Davis Hospice Center, in Cheyenne. He will be missed by his family everyday day and will be in their memories forever. Leo was a dedicated family man and spent his retirement years traveling with his beloved wife Dora until they finally bought a home in Fort Collins Colorado. Leo retired from civil service working for over 30 years at Warren Air Force Base. He was also a Korean War Veteran and served in the United States Army. Leo spent his time laughing and joking with his grandsons who cherished him dearly. Leo is survived by his wife Dora, two daughters Nancy McCann and Naomi Griffith and four grandsons, Cale McCann, Cody McCann, Curtis McCann and Leo Griffith. Leo is also survived by one remaining brother, Robert Montoya from Casper and a large extended family. Leo's parents, Isadore Sr. and Josephine and many brothers preceded him in death.
Service information
Dec 9
Service
Wednesday, December 9, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel of the Chimes
1900 East 19th Street
Cheyenne, WY 82001
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.
