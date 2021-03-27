Arturo Montoya, Jr. 1947-2021 Arturo Montoya, Jr., 73, passed away on March 21, 2021. He was preceded by his parents, Arturo and Mary Erlinda Montoya; and sister Esther Wanner. He is survived by his siblings, Joe Montoya and Pauline (Fredrick) Hardy; and several nieces and nephews. Our beloved brother, Arty, received his summons, God called him home, and so he took his leave. The lamp that lit his room is out. It broke our hearts to lose you. We were abundantly blessed to have you, Arty, in our lives. Our Lord's perpetual light shines on you. Eternal rest is yours. We will always remember, love, and miss you. Your brother, Joe, and sister, Pauline, and their families. Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.