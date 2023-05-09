...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN BANNER...
SOUTHEASTERN GOSHEN AND NORTHEASTERN LARAMIE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT
915 PM MDT...
The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of
the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
Remember, a Tornado Warning still remains in effect for Banner
County until 930PM.
Weather Alert
...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM MDT
FOR SOUTH CENTRAL LARAMIE COUNTY...
At 903 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northwest of
North Cheyenne, or 11 miles northwest of Cheyenne, moving north at 35
mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include...
Cheyenne, North Cheyenne, Warren Af Base, Warren AFB, Frontier Park
and Ranchettes.
This includes the following highways...
Interstate 25 in Wyoming between mile markers 2 and 24.
Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 352 and 361.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
&&
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Weather Alert
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Goshen,
north central Laramie and southeastern Platte Counties through 945 PM
MDT...
At 909 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15
miles southeast of Chugwater, or 32 miles north of Cheyenne, moving
northeast at 25 mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern
Goshen, north central Laramie and southeastern Platte Counties.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
To plant a tree in memory of Ruben Montoya as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
1943-2023 Ruben Montoya, 79, of Cheyenne died March 18. Ruben was born December 26, 1943 in Manuelito, NM. No services are scheduled at this time. To view the full obituary, please visit www.wrcfuneral.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Ruben Montoya as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.