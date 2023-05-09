Ruben Montoya

 

1943-2023 Ruben Montoya, 79, of Cheyenne died March 18. Ruben was born December 26, 1943 in Manuelito, NM. No services are scheduled at this time. To view the full obituary, please visit www.wrcfuneral.com.

