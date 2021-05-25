Dorothy Evelyn Mooney 1932-2021 A funeral service for Dorothy Evelyn Mooney, 89, will be held at 4:30 P.M. Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at the Trinity Baptist Church, 1418 Griffith Way, Douglas, Wyoming with Pastor Fred Dyer and Reverend Ed Rafferty officiating. Inurnment will be in the Mountain View Memorial Park Cemetery in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Dorothy Mooney passed away Friday, May 21, 2021 at the Memorial Hospital of Converse County in Douglas. A memorial to the Trinity Baptist Church Piano Fund, 1418 Griffith Way, Douglas, Wyoming 82633 would be appreciated by the family. The Gorman Funeral Homes - Converse Chapel of Douglas, Wyoming is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gormanfh.com