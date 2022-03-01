Dan Sterling Moore 1956-2022 Dan Sterling Moore fell asleep in death on February 2nd, 2022. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Janine and their children Tyler and Alicia Moore, and Anna and Mark Bamess. Two grandchildren, August and Tavian Bamess. Dan is also survived by his father Jack and his wife Dorothy, as well as his mother Carolyn, and his siblings, Scott Moore, Jennifer and Rich Schulte, Jay and Karen Moore, and Mindy and Greg Gantner, and many nieces and nephews. Dan placed the utmost importance on his faith in Jehovah God and caring for his family and friends (Matthew 22:37-39). He dedicated his life to living by, and teaching, Bible principles. This in turn enriched the lives of all those who knew him. He was eager to share what he had learned with anyone, whether about the Bible, fishing, skiing, business, or even a joke. His sense of adventure brought him and his family to many places around the world, meeting new friends all over. Wherever he was, the mountains, the beach, or the golf course, he was in his element and his bright smile was radiant. Anyone who met Dan could imagine him as their friend, but most knew him as a brother, father, or mentor. Whenever you experienced something special, or memorable with him, he always said: "remember this." Because of who he was, and the memories he gave each of us, we will always "remember Dan."
