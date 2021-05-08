John "Darrell" Moore 1943-2021 John "Darrell" Moore was born January 17, 1943 in Rawlins, Wyoming to Mary K. Moore and James Earl Moore. Darrell grew up in Saratoga, Wyoming where his family owned and operated the Wolf Hotel. Darrell graduated from Platte Valley High School and later graduated from the University of Wyoming. He also attended Parks Business School where he met the love of his life, Esther (Wisroth) Moore. The two were married on September 4, 1966 and to who were born Trish and Paul Moore in Frankfurt, Germany while serving as an Officer in the United States Army. The family returned to Cheyenne, Wyoming where Darrell was employed full time by the State of Wyoming as a budget analyst but he was most proud of his continued military service with the Wyoming Air National Guard, where he retired as a LT Col. In 1996. Darrell was an active member of Kiwanis, Cheyenne Frontier Days Public Relations Committee and the HEELS. Darrell served as President of the Board for Cheyenne Youth Alternatives. He also served as Sergeant at Arms for the Wyoming House of Representatives. Darrell enjoyed golfing and teaching his kids to snow and water ski. He was an avid fan of all University of Wyoming sports. Darrell never missed his son's games or his daughter's rodeo events and was always eager to take family on adventures through-out the west, including Mexico. Darrell is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his brother, Thomas "Dwane" Moore and his wife Patricia; his wife Esther and their children Trish Golden, Paul Moore and his wife Isabelle. Darrell was the proud grandfather of five grand children. Memorial service to be arranged in Cheyenne at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to CFD Scholarship fund, Kiwanis or Youth Alternatives.
