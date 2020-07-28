Raymond Allen Moore
1944-2020 Raymond Allen Moore, 75, of Laramie died July 24. He was born November 1, 1944. Visitation Friday 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. United Methodist Church in Lander, Wyoming with a service to follow at 1:00 p.m. Interment will take place in Mount Hope Cemetery in Lander. Services are under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home.

