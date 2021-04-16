Barbara M. Moran 1933-2021 Barbara Marie Moran passed away at her home in Tarpon Springs, Florida Wednesday, April 7. A native of Cheyenne, she was born October 3, 1933 to Marie and Jim Chaffie. Barbara was a graduate of Cheyenne High School and attended Texas Tech University before marrying Cheyenne native John P. Moran in 1952. She resided in Cheyenne until moving to Florida to live with her daughter Peggy Beach in 2011. She was preceded in death by her parents, son-in-law Bill Beach and husband John. Barbara was a dedicated mother who treasured her role as grandmother to her four grandchildren. She is survived by her loving children and spouses Peggy Beach of Tarpon Springs, John (Janet) Moran of Cheyenne, Suzanne Matthews (Jason) of Rancho Mirage, CA, niece Phyllis Still of Cheyenne, grandchildren: Sean Moran (Marissa), Patrick Moran (Lauren), Alexandra Matthews (Steve Souryal) and Sophie Baumann (Tim) and four great-grandchildren. Barbara is fondly and forever remembered by her family and friends. Cremation has taken place and a private celebration of life will be held at a future date.