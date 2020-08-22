Mary Jo Morandin 1937-2020 On August 15, 2020, Mary Jo Morandin peacefully passed away in her sleep into the loving arms of Mary our Mother on the Feast of the Blessed Mother's Assumption. Mary Jo was the daughter of Egide and Mary L'Eveque. She married Emilio "Nino" Morandin in 1959. Mary Jo had a fierce love of music and education with an emphasis on faith and family, intertwining it all through her life, bringing her family with her on the journey. A few of the many wonderful enterprises of which Mary Jo participated included performing in operas and operettas, singing with the L'Eveque Sisters, performing at Cheyenne Little Theatre, starting the Cheyenne All City Children's Chorus, serving as Music Coordinator for LCSD #1, directing St. Mary's Cathedral Choir, singing for the pope, touring Italy & Ireland, portraying the infamous Lily Langtry, volunteering for the Wyoming State Museum, participating in countless parades and melodramas during Cheyenne Frontier Days, serving as member of the Staff and Clef Music Club, and teaching at Dildine where on one occasion creating a beautiful wildflower garden among other projects. Mary Jo will best be remembered being full of "joie de vie," her Catholic faith, going on adventures, her beautiful voice, love of gardening, education, music and family. One of her favorite prayers and songs: "May the road rise to meet you. May the wind be always at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face. May the rains fall soft upon your fields. And until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of His hand." - An old Irish blessing. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home with a Vigil for the Deceased to follow at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. A funeral liturgy will be celebrated on Friday, August 28th at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Cathedral. Interment will follow in Olivet Cemetery. Due to COVID restrictions, a reception will be postponed to a later date. Condolences may be offered to the family on-line at www.schradercares.com.
+1
Most Popular
Articles
- LIVE BLOG: Primary election updates from the Wyoming Tribune Eagle staff
- Commercial flights from Cheyenne to Denver set to begin Nov. 11
- Four women are finalists for Wyoming congressional seats
- Orr reflects on primary upset and her time in office
- Number of COVID-19 cases in Laramie County, Wyoming
- Fire south of College Drive burns about 200 acres near Interstate 25
- Collins and Coppinger beat out Orr in mayoral primary
- Four coronavirus-related deaths added to Wyoming’s total
- Wyoming Supreme Court ruled state harassed defendant with improper dismissal
- District court roundup: Woman accused of DUI with child in car
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.