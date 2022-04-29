...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County and East Laramie County.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
Katie G. Mordhorst 1952-2022 Katie G. Mordhorst, 70, of Cheyenne, died on April 26, 2022 in Cheyenne at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. She was born on April 2, 1952 in Chappell, Nebraska. Katie was the Head of Nutritional Services for the State of Wyoming Department of Education. She retired after many years with the state. It didn't stop there. Katie also worked at Trinity Lutheran Church and School in the daycare, and as the Principal . She also worked at the state tourism office. She enjoyed talking to the visitors at the center, giving endless information about the state, pointing folks in the direction of adventures. She had a true love for the sites to see in the wonderful state of Wyoming. Katie always stayed busy whether it be with the church, grandkids, writing, cross stitch and other crafty things. She enjoyed planning trips with the family, traveling and camping excursions. She was an avid reader and a very devoted grandmother. She is a wonderful, genuine, kindhearted person that everyone enjoyed meeting. She touched many lives and left an imprint in our hearts. She was blessed with incredible faith in Jesus Christ. Katie is survived by Mother Kay Nicholson, sister Kerin Bunstock, brother Kendall Nicholson, , long time Companion Bill Lyons, ex husband and friend Randy Mordhorst, Daughter Cara (Jack) Roland, son, Jason (Keriann) Mordhorst, Zeb (Felicia) Lyons, and Caleb, Lyons. Grandchildren; Crystal Drake (Brittany Lara) Gabe Roland, Kay-lei Mordhorst, Jerrick, Ember and Naomi Lyons, and great grandchild Nazhoni Lara. She was preceded in death by her father Kenneth Nicholson, Sister Kristy Bachman, Brother Kent Nicholson and other friends and family. Services will be held on Thursday, 2:00 p.m., at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel with a reception to follow at The Gathering Place. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Wyoming Children's Society at 314 E 21st St, Cheyenne, WY 82001