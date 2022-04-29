Katie G. Mordhorst

 

Katie G. Mordhorst 1952-2022 Katie G. Mordhorst, 70, of Cheyenne, died on April 26, 2022 in Cheyenne at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. She was born on April 2, 1952 in Chappell, Nebraska. Katie was the Head of Nutritional Services for the State of Wyoming Department of Education. She retired after many years with the state. It didn't stop there. Katie also worked at Trinity Lutheran Church and School in the daycare, and as the Principal . She also worked at the state tourism office. She enjoyed talking to the visitors at the center, giving endless information about the state, pointing folks in the direction of adventures. She had a true love for the sites to see in the wonderful state of Wyoming. Katie always stayed busy whether it be with the church, grandkids, writing, cross stitch and other crafty things. She enjoyed planning trips with the family, traveling and camping excursions. She was an avid reader and a very devoted grandmother. She is a wonderful, genuine, kindhearted person that everyone enjoyed meeting. She touched many lives and left an imprint in our hearts. She was blessed with incredible faith in Jesus Christ. Katie is survived by Mother Kay Nicholson, sister Kerin Bunstock, brother Kendall Nicholson, , long time Companion Bill Lyons, ex husband and friend Randy Mordhorst, Daughter Cara (Jack) Roland, son, Jason (Keriann) Mordhorst, Zeb (Felicia) Lyons, and Caleb, Lyons. Grandchildren; Crystal Drake (Brittany Lara) Gabe Roland, Kay-lei Mordhorst, Jerrick, Ember and Naomi Lyons, and great grandchild Nazhoni Lara. She was preceded in death by her father Kenneth Nicholson, Sister Kristy Bachman, Brother Kent Nicholson and other friends and family. Services will be held on Thursday, 2:00 p.m., at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel with a reception to follow at The Gathering Place. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Wyoming Children's Society at 314 E 21st St, Cheyenne, WY 82001

