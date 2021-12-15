Laura A. Morelli

 

Laura A. Morelli 1981-2021 Laura A. Morelli died November 16, 2021 in Beaumont, Texas. Laura was born in Woodbury, New Jersey on August 18, 1981 to Paul Howard Nelson and Karen Marie Morelli. She was raised in Cheyenne and graduated from East High School. Laura enlisted in the United States Air Force in June 1999 and was stationed at FE Warren AFB. Laura is survived by her parents, Stepmother, Kathleen Nelson, Stepfather, Rafe Crusch, Grandmother, Anne Collins, Former husband, Ryan Shultz. Sons, Kade Shultz, Kodey Shultz (Deena), and Alexander Shultz. Siblings, US Army SFC Shae Crusch and Tanielle Crusch, Eric Crusch, Marley Crusch (Bhareth), Phoebe Crusch (Tom). Niece, Kaitlyn Olson and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Cremation has taken place at Broussard's Funeral Home, Beaumont, Texas. She will be forever missed and dearly loved by everyone who knew her.

