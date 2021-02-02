Geraldine 'Geri" Moreno 1952-2021 GERALDINE (Geri) MORENO Our heavenly Lord called our "Rose of Roscommon," Geri to his heavenly kingdom on January 29, 2021. Geri passed away peacefully after battling brain cancer for fourteen months. Geri was surrounded by her husband and daughters Suzanne and Katherine at the Davis Hospice Center of Cheyenne, Wyoming. Geri was born on May 6, 1952 in Roscommon Town, County Roscommon Ireland to William and Mary (Burns) Lynch. Geri was the 14th child born to her parents. Geri met her to be husband Robert B. Moreno on October 30, 1973 of Gering, Nebraska. Robert who himself was the 6th child of Juan and Augustina Moreno's family of fourteen. Geri fell in love at first sight with Robert in 1973, while he was assigned to Royal Air Forces Lakenheath England. Geri and Robert were married by the justice of peace in Bury St. Edmunds, England on March 13, 1976. They soon returned to America with Geri's daughter Alison. Geri became a United States citizen in 1978. Committed to entering the Catholic marriage they affirmed their devotion to each other at Christ the King Catholic Church on Feb 7, 2008. Geri and Robert's marriage was blessed with two more daughters Suzanne and Katherine. Geri accompanied Robert during his 24-year USAF career refining her fiscal skills through employment in credit bureaus, accounting businesses, credit unions, and banking institutes culminating with retirement in October 2018 from Western States Bank of Cheyenne. Geri loved to travel with Robert and was able to visit 45 of the 50 US states, Mexico, The Grand Bahamas, Jamaica, Germany, France, Luxemburg, Denmark, Belgium, Spain, Italy, East Germany, with repeat visits to England and her beloved homeland of Ireland. The greatest highlights were visiting France and seeing first-hand the glass encased incorrupt body of St. Bernadette and visiting the Vatican to pray beside the tomb of St. John Paul II. Geri is survived by her loving husband Robert Moreno of Cheyenne, Wyoming; daughters Alison McDaid of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Suzanne Moreno of Cheyenne, Wyoming and Katherine Castaneda of Cheyenne, Wyoming and step-son Roman Moreno of Oahu, Hawaii. Geri's daughters have filled her life with grandchildren and great grandchildren. Alison provided three grandsons Anthony, Michael, CJ, and a granddaughter Francis. Geri has five great grandchildren. Grandson Tony and wife Audrey have granddaughter Khyler, grandson Keegan with a granddaughter (Autymn) due in Feb 2021. Granddaughter Francis has provided two great granddaughters: Kensley, Parker and a grandson Rowdy. Suzanne's marriage brought three additional grandsons into Geri's orbit of love, Pablo, Jacob and Joey. Katherine's marriage to Jeffrey Castaneda brought two additional grandchildren Alicia and Justin. Geri is survived by her following sisters all whom live in England: Martha Turbett, Bernadette Goldsmith, Eithne Boyle and Joan Devine. Geri is preceded in death by her parents William and Mary (Burns) Lynch of Roscommon Town, County Roscommon Ireland and her grandson Michael McDaid of Oklahoma City. Geri came from a family of 14 siblings. The following siblings have preceded Geri in passing: Beatrice (Bridgette) Fox (Dublin, Ireland), Mary (Conn) Steinwaltz (London, England), Patrick Lynch (London, England), Eileen Warner (Preston, England), Theresa (Mable) Payne (Manchester, England), William Lynch (London, England), Carmel Nolan (Manchester, England), John Lynch (Roscommon, Ireland), and Veronica Hughesman (Atlanta, Georgia). Her funeral Mass will be Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Christ the King Catholic Church in Gering. Interment will follow at West Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 1-5:00p.m. at Gering Memorial Chapel. Rosary will be Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. at the Church. A second memorial will be held on Saturday, Feb 6 at 9:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Cathedral Cheyenne Wyoming. The family requests that any sympathy cards/donations be made to Saint Jude's Cancer Research Center. Online condolences may be left at www.geringchapel.com.
