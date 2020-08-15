Linda Lou Morey 1949-2020 Linda Lou Morey, 70, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away Monday, August 10, 2020 at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. Linda was born November 30, 1949 in Torrington, WY, daughter of Russell and Leona (Urbach) Simmons. Linda married her husband Dave Morey July, 3rd, 1970 in Torrington. She made a career alongside her husband at Chick-Fil-A in Cheyenne. She was a homemaker, an avid baker, and a pianist that also taught piano from her home. Linda loved to travel, garden, and enjoyed the company of her faithful pets. Linda was always mailing her family and friend's letters and notes. Linda was a member of Agape Baptist Church. She was a member of the Cheyenne Biker Church and the Christian Motorcycle Association. Linda is survived by her loving husband of fifty years, Dave Morey; children, Mason (Kasey) Morey of Missoula, Montana, Jo Dee Thomas of Cheyenne, Wendy Morey and Ryan Morey both of Portland, Oregon; grandchildren, Abby Martinez, Dominique and Anderson Thomas, Ian and Gavin Morey; great-grandchildren, Cody and Alexander. Linda is preceded by her parents. Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon & Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered to the family on-line at www.schradercares.com.
