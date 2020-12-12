Alan Max Morgan 1949-2020 Alan ""Max"" Morgan of Cheyenne, Wyoming died on November 9, 2020. Max was born in 1949 in La Junta, CO. to Robert L. and Johnna R. Morgan. Max was the second of four sons and started life in Fowler, CO. Growing up, he lived with his family on the eastern plains of Colorado and in the Colorado Platte River valley prior to moving to Newcastle, Wyoming. Max graduated from high school in Newcastle in 1967 and attended the University of Wyoming. Max's time at the University of Wyoming was altered by the Vietnam war. Max interrupted his college to serve in the US ARMY overseas in Fairbanks Alaska. Max was honorably discharged and returned to the University of Wyoming and finished his degree in journalism in 1975. Max worked for the Wyoming Highway Department in Public Relations. Subsequently, He worked in oil fields in North Dakota and Southern Colorado. Max then changed to the Logistics industry working in distribution facilities in Denver and Cheyenne at the Walmart Distribution Center when it opened. Max loved to play golf, and was an avid Wyoming Cowboys fan. He especially enjoyed playing the F.E. Warren AF base course early in the morning and getting in a quick round of golf before it was hot or windy. He also immensely enjoyed all his great nieces and nephews. Max was a lifelong caring soul who managed his mother's care as she aged as well as helping his brothers, sisters in law and others along the way. Memorial Services will be held at a later date. Internment will be in the Oregon Trail Veterans Cemetery in Casper, Wyoming. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that, if you are so inclined, that you make a donation to an American Military Veterans Service organization of your choice.
