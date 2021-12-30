...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 50 MPH with gusts up to 65 MPH
expected.
* WHERE...Goshen and central Laramie counties including Torrington
and Cheyenne.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
To plant a tree in memory of Terry Morgan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Terry L. Morgan 1964-2021 Terry Morgan of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away at age 57 on Sunday Dec 5, 2021 at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. Terry was born in Long Beach, California to Robert and Patsy Morgan on July 3, 1964. He survived by his wife, Doreen Morgan; his children, Jonathan Archuleta, Nathan Morgan, Bryan Morgan, Zachary Morgan and Jennifer Galvin; his grandchildren, Devina Morgan, Janae Morgan, Pajia Morgan, Addi Villa, Isabella Archuleta, Sophia Anderson, Bry Morgan, Dani Morgan, Chloe Beeman and Brice Muller, all of Cheyenne; and his brother, John Farish (Virginia Farish) of Phoenix, Arizona. He enjoyed spending time with his family, helping everyone, working on vehicles, fixing things, watching his Vikings play football, riding his Harley, shooting guns, camping, fishing, welding, and soaking in the hot tub underneath the stars every night. He was a wonderful and loving husband, dad, grandpa, papa and friend. He was a great man with a really big heart!! We are very thankful to God for letting us have all the wonderful years we had with him! He will remain in our hearts and memories forever!! We love you with all of our hearts!! Fly with the angels in Heaven babe!! Until we meet again!! A celebration of life was held on Saturday Dec 18, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader Aragon and Jacoby funeral with a reception to follow at the Schrader Reception Center. Condolences may be offered on-line at www.schradercares.com.
