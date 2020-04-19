Morgan Thompson

Dr. Morgan Wallace Thompson, 91, went to be with the Lord on April 5, Palm Sunday.
He was born Feb. 28, 1929, in Winchester, Ontario, Canada, to Earnest Ray and Georgina Mary Eastman Thompson.
Morgan gave his life to the Lord at age 7, and at age 15, felt God calling him to be a preacher of the gospel. That decision and relationship with Jesus directed the balance of his life and he served Jesus faithfully as a pastor, teacher, evangelist and organizer of Mission India.
In 1953, he married the love of his life, Ruth Curtis in Gainesville, Texas.
Morgan is survived by daughter, Sheri Horner and husband, Rick of Choctaw, Okla.; daughter, Karen Allen and husband, Scott of Cheyenne; granddaughter, Rebekah Lawrence and husband, Travis; granddaughter, Kathryn Wright and husband, Jason; grandson, Morgan Horner and wife, Callie; granddaughter, Sheridan Bowker and husband, Clint; granddaughter, Natalie Horner; nine great-grandchildren; and many loving nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers; two sisters; and his beloved wife of 57 years, Edna Ruth Thompson.
A private family memorial service will be observed later this summer.
