...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 11 PM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...West to northwest winds 35 to 50 MPH with gusts 70 to
80 MPH possible.
* WHERE...Interstate 80 corridor from Cheyenne to Sidney
including the cities of Cheyenne, Pine Bluffs, Kimball,
Sidney, Harrisburg, and Bridgeport.
* WHEN...8 AM until 11 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for
vehicle blow overs, particularly along north to south oriented
roadways. Winds of this magnitude can also lead to property
damage and localized power outages.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
To plant a tree in memory of Tracy Morgan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Tracy L. Morgan 1964-2021 Terry Morgan of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away at age 57 on Sunday Dec 5, 2021 at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. Terry was born in Long Beach, California to Robert and Patsy Morgan on July 3, 1964. He survived by his wife, Doreen Morgan; his children, Jonathan Archuleta, Nathan Morgan, Bryan Morgan, Zachary Morgan and Jennifer Galvin; his grandchildren, Devina Morgan, Janae Morgan, Pajia Morgan, Addi Villa, Isabella Archuleta, Sophia Anderson, Bry Morgan, Dani Morgan, Chloe Beeman and Brice Muller, all of Cheyenne; and his brother, John Farish (Virginia Farish) of Phoenix, Arizona. He enjoyed spending time with his family, helping everyone, working on vehicles, fixing things, watching his Vikings play football, riding his Harley, shooting guns, camping, fishing, welding, and soaking in the hot tub underneath the stars every night. He was a wonderful and loving husband, dad, grandpa, papa and friend. He was a great man with a really big heart!! We are very thankful to God for letting us have all the wonderful years we had with him! He will remain in our hearts and memories forever!! We love you with all of our hearts!! Fly with the angels in Heaven babe!! Until we meet again!! A celebration of life will be held on Saturday Dec 18, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader Aragon and Jacoby funeral with a reception to follow at the Schrader Reception Center. Condolences may be offered on-line at www.schradercares.com.
