Tyler W. Morgan 1997-2021 Tyler W. Morgan, 23, of Burns passed away March 1, 2021 in Burns. He was born May 24, 1997 in Cheyenne to Tom and Debbie Morgan. He was a farmer and worked for Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain. He is survived by his parents, Tom and Debbie Morgan of Burns; brother Kaleb and his wife Gracie Morgan of Dayton, WY; grandparents, Theresa Morgan of Brunswick, GA and Lee and Jeannette Bishop of Burns; aunts and uncles, Val and Dewey Martin of Burns, Becky and Patrick Gleason of Burns and Clint and Brianna Bishop of Cascade, MT; numerous cousins and extended family. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Bob Morgan; grandmother, Jeannie Bishop; and girlfriend Conner Graves. He loved his family and friends, sledding in the Snowies, farming, ranching, his cows and his cow dogs in training Hank and Tio. He was a man of few words but he meant the words he said. Services will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday in the Pine Bluffs Community Center. Honorary pallbearers are Cole Jackson, Wyatt Jackson, Dakota Chrystal, Dalton Clark, David Wolf, Issac Carroll and Chase Merrick. This list could go on for pages, he had so many friends. Donations can be made in Tyler's memory to Grace for 2 Brothers. Cremation and services are under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
