Steven E. Morgando

 

1951-2021 Steven E. Morgando, 69, of Cheyenne died June 18. He was born July 14, 1951 in Laramie, WY to Frank and Shirley Morgando. To view the obituary, please visit www.wrcfuneral.com.

