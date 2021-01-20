1943-2021 Lois Sue Morris, 78, of Cheyenne died January 16. Lois Sue Morris was born in Kingsville, Texas to parents William Edward Hall and Vilvin Linnie Susan (Buckholtz) Hall, on January 16, 1943. She passed peacefully in Cheyenne on her birthday, January 16, 2021. She is survived by daughters Teresa and Sarah Morris. No services are planned at this time.
