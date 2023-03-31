Robert Leo Morris 1941-Robert (Bob) Leo Morris, of San Antonio, Texas, and previously of Cheyenne, Wyoming, began his eternal journey on March 21, 2023. Bob was born on March 20, 1941, in Seattle, Washington, to Wyndham and Teresa Morris, one of six sons and a daughter. Bob graduated from Seattle Preparatory School in 1959 and enlisted with the U.S. Air Force in 1960. Upon graduation from basic training in San Antonio, Texas, he attended Airplane Central School at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, Mississippi, and was then assigned to Larson Air Force Base in Moses Lake, Washington. For his international military assignment, Bob was transferred to Kasuga Air Base in Fukuoka, Japan, where he became proficient in radar approach control at VFL Central Tower. After proudly serving his country, Bob was honorably discharged from the U.S. Air Force in 1964 and enrolled at Seattle University, where he earned a Business Administration degree, graduating in 1968. While at Seattle University, Bob met and married his bride of 56 years, Marirose Matthews, on December 19, 1966. Bob and Marirose began their life together in Seattle, Washington. Beginning a sales career with Texaco Corporation in 1968, Bob quickly advanced through the ranks. His promotions relocated his family to Kent, Washington, Billings, Montana, and Cheyenne, Wyoming in 1976. In 1979, Bob and Marirose purchased an oil distribution company, branding it Sioux Oil Company in recognition of Marirose's Native heritage. Over the course of the next 33 years, Bob owned and operated several Cheyenne companies, including Southside Conoco/Sinclair Service Station and U-Haul, where he enjoyed helping and serving the local community until his retirement in 2012. During his time in Cheyenne, Bob was heavily involved in his community. He served on the Holy Trinity Church Council, Holy Trinity Men's Association, Knights of Columbus, Downtown Development Authority, Wyoming Civil Air Patrol, Cheyenne Frontier Days volunteer, and the Seton Catholic High School board of directors, among many others. For health reasons, Bob and Marirose retired to San Antonio, where they have met and made many new friends. Of course, they always looked forward to visits from their children and other family members. Bob is survived by five children and ten grandchildren: Daniel (Victoria) Morris of Cheyenne, Wyoming; Patrick (Laura) Morris of Brighton, Colorado; Jennifer (Clay) Young of Ballard, Washington; C. Michael (Stephanie) Morris of Highlands Ranch, Colorado; and Sharon (Brett) Montgomery, of Laramie, Wyoming. Their grandchildren, respectively, are Sara and Braden Morris; Jacob and Rachel Morris; Eric and Joseph Young; Isaac, Barak and Eli Morris; and Emma Montgomery. He's also survived by his sister, Dailene Dean, and his brothers, David (Mary) and Tom (Suzi), and numerous nephews and nieces. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers (John, Norman, and Larry) and his beautiful wife, Marirose. Cremation has taken place and a dual Funeral Mass for Bob and Marirose (4/27/1946-10/30/2022) will be held on May 19, 2023, at noon, at Church of the Holy Trinity, in Cheyenne. Burial services will immediately follow at Cheyenne National Cemetery, west of Cheyenne. The family will accept guests at Knights of Columbus Hall, in Cheyenne, immediately following the ceremony. The family respectively requests no gifts. Bob's passing has deeply impacted his children, grandchildren, extended family, and many friends. Knowing he and Marirose are dancing cheek-to-cheek again, brings us peace. 2023
