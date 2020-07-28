Thomas Lee Morris 1935-2020 Thomas Lee Morris, 84, passed away July 22, 2020, in Sun City Arizona. He was born on August 17, 1935, in Benkelman Nebraska to Paul and Agatha Morris. Tom married his high school sweetheart, Joyce Benge, in 1956 and they were together until her death in 1993. Tom then married Joan (Jungmeyer) Jones, also a high school classmate in 1996 and they were together until her death in 2009. Tom married Liza Nisan in 2010, who stole his heart while tailoring his pants. Tom was a teacher and counselor for Cheyenne schools, he then went to work for the State Department of Education, where he retired in 1992. Tom is survived by his wife Liza of Sun City Arizona, daughters Shauna (Mark) Zornes of Opal Wyoming, Sharla (Jim) Allen of Cheyenne, Wyoming, grandchildren Sam Lockwood, Jessie Willoughby, Amy Schaffarzick, and Natalie Allen, and four great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Judie (Lee) Everling of Cheyenne, sister in law Jan Jorgenson of Sunnyvale, California, and step-children Jim, Steve, Jennifer, Chateen, Faye, Tona, Inor, and Ishel, and their children. He was predeceased by his parents Paul and Agatha Morris, wives Joyce and Joan, grandson Andrew Allen, and son in law Ron Lockwood. Per Tom's request, no services are planned. Donations may be made to your charity of choice.
