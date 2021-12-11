...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 MPH with gusts up to 70 MPH.
* WHERE...Laramie Valley and central Laramie County including
the cities of Laramie and Cheyenne.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for
vehicle blow overs, particularly along north to south oriented
roadways. In addition, areas of blowing snow will also reduce
visibility to less than one mile at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
&&
1 of 2
To plant a tree in memory of Ethel Morrow as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Ethel Doezene Morrow 1941-2021 Ethel Doezene Morrow, 80, of Cheyenne, died on December 7, 2021. She was born on May 11, 1941 in Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina. Ethel was a loving military wife that enjoyed her travels abroad. She delighted in cooking, cleaning and being the head matriarch of her family. She enjoyed doing her church ministry and encouraging others saints to continue having faith in the Lord. She cherished being a wonderful grandmother, good sister and uplifting friend. She had a beautiful spirit and was loving to all. Her legacy will be always remembered by her loved ones. She is survived by her husband, Harold Morrow; her daughter, Audrey Sims; her grandchildren, LaTrisha Sims, Aaron Morrow, Angela Morrow, Josiah Rayls, and Michaela Runnells; and great grandchildren, Brighton Michael Morrow, Aria Marie Faucher, and Leah Chantel Morrow; and sister Susan Sledge, Julia Smallwood, Peggyann Whitfield-Boyd. Ethel was preceded in death by her son, Burt Lee Morrow; her brothers Richard Squire Jr., Willie Squire, William Squire, Frankie Squire, and sister Sarah Johanston; and her mother, Fanny Ethelene Hunter and father Richard Squire. The services will be Thursday, December 16th, 2:30 p.m., at Holy Temple Church of God in Christ, 1517 Walnut Drive, Cheyenne, Wyoming 82001. To send the family condolences please visit her obituary page at www.wrcfuneral.com
To plant a tree in memory of Ethel Morrow as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.