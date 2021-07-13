Robert Jeff Morrow 1960-2021 Robert (Jeff) Morrow, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 8th 2021. Jeff was born on March 21st, 1960 in Rawlins, Wyoming. Jeff was a gentle and kind man who was known for being thin, tall and an outstanding carpenter. He had an infectious laugh and personality that lit up the room for anyone who was around him. Jeff is survived by his wife, Susan Morrow, brother Douglas (Bev) Morrow, sisters Shannon (Bobby) DePerry and Laura (Andy van Tol) Morrow, stepson Joe (Danie) Capps, grandchildren Elora and Logan, and many cousins, nieces, nephews and others who called him uncle and grandpa. He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Betty Morrow. A memorial will be held 7/17/21 at 2PM at Wiederphan Radomsky Chapel of the Chimes followed by a reception at Lions Park Ampitheatre at 3:30PM. In lieu of flowers, people can donate to the Pulmonary Hypertension Society.