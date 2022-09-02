Lorilee Lihn Morson 1947-2022 Lorilee Morson, 75, a resident of Cheyenne for 32 years, passed away peacefully on August 11, 2022, at the Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, WI after a courageous dementia journey. Lorilee was born in Rushville, NE on February 11, 1947, to Arthur James and Eva Caroline (Johnson) Farrar. She graduated from Scottsbluff High School in 1966. She married Richard (Skip) Morson on September 13, 1969. Skip made every effort to care for her at home for as long as humanly possible. The two were married for 53 years during which time they lived in Billings, MT, Cheyenne, WY, Palmer, AK, Washburn, ND and Chippewa Falls, WI. Lorilee is survived by her husband's siblings: Nicki and Gerald Schwoerer of Chippewa Falls and their daughters Valerie (and her 4 children: Gabriel, Zachary, Nicholas and Jacob) and Karen; Skip's brother Scott Morson of Chippewa Falls and his children Caitlin and Shane who reside in Cheyenne; a nephew, Benjamin Morson of GA; as well as her sister, Jennifer Bailey and her husband Bob of Tulsa, OK. Lorilee is also survived by her two children, her son Nicholas Morson and his wife, Maura, of Anchorage, AK, and her daughter Aimee Sousa and her husband, Tom; as well as her four grandchildren: Allen, Daniel, Emilee and Rebecca of Chelmsford, MA. She was preceded in death by her sister, Wendy Asmus, who left behind her husband Ronnie and Lorilee's nieces and nephews: James, Caroline and Jennifer of Scottsbluff, NE. Skip's brother Lee of AK also preceded her in death, as did her beloved black labrador, Dakota Rose. Lorilee worked for many years at Mountain View Towers Nursing Home in Cheyenne in both the Housekeeping and Activities Departments and at Magic City. She thrived on caring for others and stayed active by cooking, gardening, refinishing furniture and decorating. She will be sadly missed. Do Not Stand At My Grave and Weep, by Mary Elizabeth Frye: Do not stand at my grave and weep, I am not there. I do not sleep. I am a thousand winds that blow. I am the diamond glints on snow. I am the sunlight on ripened grain. I am the gentle autumn rain. When you awaken in the morning hush, I am the sweet uplifting rush of of quiet birds in circled flight. I am the stars that shine at night. Do not stand at my grave and cry; I am not there. I did not die. Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
