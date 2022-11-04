Richard Allen “Skip” Morson 1947- Richard Allen "Skip" Morson, 75, died at the Cornell Care Center in Cornell, Wisconsin on October 12, 2022. Skip was born February 24, 1947 in Mankato, Minnesota, the first child of Richard Charles Morson and Drusilla Grace Brouse Morson. He attended grade school in Aberdeen, South Dakota and graduated from high school in Bismarck, North Dakota in 1965. He attended Bismarck Junior College for two years and then Eastern Montana College, graduating in 1969. He also attended Northern Illinois University, graduating with a Master's Degree in European History in 1972. Skip married Lorilee Lihn Farrar September 13, 1969 in Billings, MT. They were married nearly 53 years, spending most of their married life in Cheyenne, WY, where Skip worked for Husky/ Frontier Oil. In 2004 they moved to Palmer, Alaska where Skip worked for British Petroleum as a safety officer. He made the most of his time in Alaska, enjoying many hunting and fishing expeditions with his son, Nicholas. Skip truly loved the northern prairie states, and 2009 brought them back to North Dakota, where they resided in Washburn, overlooking the beautiful Missouri River. Skip enjoyed pheasant hunting, a hobby he took up in high school, with his amazing black lab, Dakota Rose. He was sometimes joined by Lorilee and often hunted with high school friends he reconnected with who still reside in Bismarck. Many great hunting trips were also enjoyed in North Dakota with his son, brother and brother-in-law. After making many wonderful memories, in 2019, Skip and Lorilee made the hard decision to leave the northern prairie and move to Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin to live closer to family. Skip was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Lorilee, and his brother, Lee Charles Morson. He is survived by his daughter, Aimee Sousa and her husband, Tom and their four children, Allen, Daniel, Emilee and Rebecca, all of Chelmsford, Massachusetts and his son, Nicholas Morson and his wife, Maura of Anchorage, Alaska. He is further survived by his sister, Nicki Morson Schwoerer of Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin and her husband Gerald and daughters Valerie of Chippewa Falls and Karen of Santa Fe, New Mexico, his brother, Scott Morson of Chippewa Falls and his children, Caitlin and Shane of Cheyenne, Wyoming, and his nephew, Benjamin Morson of Georgia. His life long friends, Mark and Nancy Springan of Backus, Minnesota and John Dillavou of Lake Isabel, North Dakota also survive him. Skip was proud to be a ten year veteran of the Army and later Air National Guard. He was an avid reader and enjoyed writing, along with his passion for hunting and fishing. He loved to plan and cook special meals with family and friends. Skip loved to tell a good story and engage in conversation. He closely studied history and politics. He took care of his wife on her Alzheimer's journey and passed away just two months after her death. A graveside service for Skip and Lorilee is planned for August 2023 and will be posted on the Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Home website at a later date. https://www.cremationsociety-wi.com/obituaries Crossing the Bar By Alfred, Lord Tennyson Sunset and evening star, And one clear call for me! And may there be no moaning of the bar, When I put out to sea, But such a tide as moving seems asleep, Too full for sound and foam, When that which drew from out the boundless deep Turns again home. Twilight and evening bell, And after that the dark! And may there be no sadness of farewell, When I embark; For tho' from out our bourne of Time and Place The flood may bear me far, I hope to see my Pilot face to face When I have crost the bar. 2022
To plant a tree in memory of Richard Morson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.