Deanna K. Morton

 

1937-2022 Deanna K. Morton, 85, of Cheyenne died August 26. Deanna was born to Frank and Grace (Baptist) McNiel in Fruita, CO March 11, 1937. Services will be held Thursday September 8, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. at Restoration Fellowship church. To view full obituary please visit www.wrcfuneral.com.

