Jutta Maria Moulton (Gay) 1955-2021 Jutta Maria Moulton (Schmidt), 66, of Rochester, MN, passed away on Thursday the 30th of September, 2021 at her home surrounded by family. Jutta was born on February 4, 1955 in Bad Kreuznach, West Germany to Walter and Maria (Reimann) Schmidt. She completed general schooling and then vocational schooling in 1969, becoming a licensed cosmetologist. She was a cosmetologist for 51 years. During the course of her career, she met many wonderful clients with whom she maintained friendships for years. Whether it was clients in West Germany, F.E. Warren Air Force Base or the Hair Appeal Barber Shop (now Trujillo’s Barber Shop) in Cheyenne, WY, in Kasson, MN, or Rochester, MN, her clients always remembered the “German Lady.” In 1973, Jutta married John F. Gay Jr. in West Germany. They had two children, Melanie in 1974 and John-John in 1977. John was in the U.S. Army, which brought the family to the United States and Cheyenne, WY. After a divorce, Jutta was then married to Christopher Moulton in 1991. They moved to Christopher’s home state of Minnesota and in 1993 they had a son, William. Jutta loved all of her family and extended family members with an unmatched passion. She was a force to be reckoned with in her love and support of others. In addition to her passion for being a cosmetologist, she absolutely loved playing cards. Amongst her favorite games was Kings in the Corner. She was a formidable adversary to any one who dared challenge her card playing prowess. Yet she always welcomed the challenger with open arms. Her unique laughter when she made a good play or won a game brought a smile to everyone’s face and made for a memorable demise of her opponents (suckers). Jutta is survived by her children, Melanie (John) Jessel, John-John (Brandie) Gay, and William (Rienn) Moulton; grandchildren Amber, Cassandra, Savannah, Cadence, Lyric, Blake, Daltyn, Pheonixx, and Trinity; great-grandchildren Kayson, Aughust, Piper, and Neveah; sisters Alice, and Helga; and niece Jasmin. Jutta was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Maria Schmidt, and a grandson John “J.J.” Jessel Jr. Cremation has taken place under the direction of Macken Funeral Home. A celebration of life was held on Monday, October 4th, 2021 at the Rochester Eagles Club. The family thanks everyone who was a part of Jutta’s life and has expressed condolences.
