Rachel Dawn Moxley 1981-2020 Rachel Dawn Moxley, 39, of Laramie, Wyoming, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020 at her home. Rachel was born September 6, 1981 in Wheatland, Wyoming, the daughter of Robert T. Moxley and Rita Ortloff Basom. Rachel graduated from the CLAS Program at East High School, was involved in the choruses at Carey JHS and EHS, and had taken part in Special Olympics swimming and gymnastics. She loved art, music, singing, dancing and movies, especially musicals. After high school, Rachel attended programs at Mountain Regional Services, Love Care and Dignity and had been at Ark Regional Services in Laramie for the past 13 years with her sister, Robyn. Rachel's life was severely impacted and shortened by Sanfilippo Syndrome type B (MPS 3B). Rachel is survived by her father, Robert T. Moxley of Cheyenne; mother and step-father, Rita and Mike Basom of Cheyenne; sister, Robyn Moxley of Laramie; step-brother, Derek Basom of Laramie; step-sisters, Bobbie Frank of Meridan and Shannon Abbot of Cheyenne; uncle, Bill Moxley of Cheyenne; uncle and aunt, Alan and Pam Ortloff of Madill, OK; five cousins; numerous other relatives; Ark Regional Services staff members; and many friends. She is preceded in death by her step-mother, Marlene Moxley; grandparents, Denzel, Enor and Betty Moxley, Lowell and Wauneta Ortloff, and Pat Basom; and uncle, Wayne Ortloff. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. A funeral service will be conducted on Thursday, October 22nd at 10:30 a.m. in the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Mountain View Memorial Park. Donations in Rachel's memory may be made to: The National MPS Society, P.O. Box 14686, Durham, NC 27709-4686; Ark Regional Services, 1150 N. 3rd St., Laramie, WY 82072; or First Christian Church, 219 W. 27th St., Cheyenne, WY 82001. Condolences may be offered to the family on-line at www.schradercares.com.
