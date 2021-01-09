Victor Thomas Moyte, Jr.

 

1980-2021 Victor Thomas Moyte, Jr., 40, of Cheyenne died January 1. He was born on June 22, 1980 in Cheyenne. Services will be Tuesday, 11:00 a.m., at Cheyenne Hills Church. To view the full obituary and to send the family condolences please visit his obituary page at www.wrcfuneral.com

To plant a tree in memory of Moyte Jr. Victor Thomas as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
comments powered by Disqus