1980-2021 Victor Thomas Moyte, Jr., 40, of Cheyenne died January 1. He was born on June 22, 1980 in Cheyenne. Services will be Tuesday, 11:00 a.m., at Cheyenne Hills Church. To view the full obituary and to send the family condolences please visit his obituary page at www.wrcfuneral.com
