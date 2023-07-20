The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has extended the
* Flash Flood Warning for...
Southwestern Laramie County in southeastern Wyoming...
* Until 915 PM MDT.
* At 649 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 0.75 inches of
rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.75 to 1.25
inches in 2 hours. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly. Dry Creek has been reported out of its banks at several
locations. Therefore...the Flash Flood Warning has been extended.
HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Cheyenne, Ranchettes, North Cheyenne, Frontier Park, Warren Af
Base, Warren AFB, South Greeley and Fox Farm-College.
This includes the following highways...
Interstate 25 in Wyoming between mile markers 8 and 16.
Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 338 and 341...and
between mile markers 342 and 364...and
between mile markers 369 and 371.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.
FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...0.75-1.25 INCHES IN 2 HOURS
1940-2023 Franklin "Frank" M. Mueller, 82, of Cheyenne died July 17. He was born on November 22, 1940, in Chicago, Illinois. Cremation has taken place. A private family service will take place. To view the full obituary, please visit www.wrcfuneral.com.
