Franklin "Frank" M. Mueller

 

1940-2023 Franklin "Frank" M. Mueller, 82, of Cheyenne died July 17. He was born on November 22, 1940, in Chicago, Illinois. Cremation has taken place. A private family service will take place. To view the full obituary, please visit www.wrcfuneral.com.

