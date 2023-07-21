Franklin "Frank" Mueller 1940-2023 Franklin M. Mueller, 82, of Cheyenne passed away at Davis Hospice Center on July 17,2023. Frank was born on November 22, 1940 in Chicago, Illinois to Anthony and Dorothy Moutrey Mueller. Frank served in the Army from 1960-1963. After returning from Europe he met the love of his life Linda Ballinger and they were married on February 13, 1965. They began their lives together in Decatur, Illinois where he was a manager of McDonalds and Mr. Quicks. In 1977 he made a career change and became a Boilermaker. Frank moved his family to Wyoming and spent many years on the road from California to New Jersey working on Power plants, nuclear plants, oil refineries and paper mills. He retired in 2002 and made Cheyenne is home. He loved crossword puzzles, jigsaw puzzles and collecting Hot Wheels, old coins and die cast cars. He is survived by his 4 children, Melinda Melcher(Dan), Anthony Mueller (Denise),Janice Mueller (Joe), Abraham Mueller (Julie) ;eight grandchildren, Erin, Adam, Anna, Drake, Samantha, Jade, Ashleigh and Frankie Jean, 12 great grandchildren and one brother Bill Mueller. Frank was preceded in death by his wife, Linda; father and mother, 2 brothers, and 3 sisters. The family will spread his ashes on Sunday , July 23, 2023.
