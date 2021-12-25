...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SUNDAY TO 5 AM
MST MONDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Shirley Basin. Includes the towns of Medicine Bow and
Shirley Basin. Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte
County, East Platte County, Laramie Valley, South Laramie Range,
South Laramie Range Foothills and Central Laramie County.
Includes Cheyenne...Wheatland...Laramie...Horse Creek and
Guernsey.
* WHEN...From 2 PM Sunday to 5 AM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
&&
To plant a tree in memory of Linda Mueller as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Linda D. (Ballinger) Mueller 1947-2021 Linda D. Mueller, 74, of Cheyenne, passed at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center on December 19, 2021. She was born on June 26, 1947, in Decatur, Illinois to William and Dorothy Marvene (Clark) Ballinger. Linda was a homemaker and a waitress. She loved to cooking and growing flowers. Her flower garden was admired by everyone. Linda loved spending time with all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is survived by her husband, Franklin Mueller; sister, Denise Spencer; children, Melinda Melcher, Tony Mueller, Janice Mueller, and Abe Mueller; nine grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, William and Dorothy Ballinger; three brothers and one sister. Service will be at a later date. To send the family condolences please visit www.wrcfuneral.com
