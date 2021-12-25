Linda D. (Ballinger) Mueller 1947-2021 Linda D. Mueller, 74, of Cheyenne, passed at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center on December 19, 2021. She was born on June 26, 1947, in Decatur, Illinois to William and Dorothy Marvene (Clark) Ballinger. Linda was a homemaker and a waitress. She loved to cooking and growing flowers. Her flower garden was admired by everyone. Linda loved spending time with all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is survived by her husband, Franklin Mueller; sister, Denise Spencer; children, Melinda Melcher, Tony Mueller, Janice Mueller, and Abe Mueller; nine grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, William and Dorothy Ballinger; three brothers and one sister. Service will be at a later date. To send the family condolences please visit www.wrcfuneral.com

To plant a tree in memory of Linda Mueller as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

