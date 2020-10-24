Cheyenne, WY (82001)

Today

Snow. Winds will be gusty at times this evening. Near record low temperatures. Low 9F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches..

Tonight

Snow. Winds will be gusty at times this evening. Near record low temperatures. Low 9F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.