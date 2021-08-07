Harriet Jane Mullen
Harriet Jane Mullen 1937-2021 Harriet J. (Stinnette) Mullen, 83, passed away on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at her daughter's home in Florence, AZ. Born in Whealand, Wyoming on October 30, 1937 to Lura and Ross Stinnette, she was raised in and around the Chugwater community. She married her loving husband Ron Mullen on May 17, 1958 and began her life of a military spouse. They finally returned to Wyoming in 1986 and made Cheyenne their forever home. Harriet was preceded in death by her parents Ross and Lura Stinnette, husband Ronald Mullen, son Sean Mullen, as well as her brother Leslie Stinnette. She is survived by her daughter Tamara (Mullen) Windows, son-in-law Fred Windows, grandchildren LaDonna Elms and Ross Windows, her great grandchildren Ayden DeAngel, Lurali Elms, Kiernan Elms, Thompson Elms, Jameson Elms, Daviney Windows, Darby Elms, and F. Ross (RJ) Windows. There will be a memorial service at the First United Methodist Church in Cheyenne on Saturday August 21 at 11 a.m. and a Life Celebration at the Botanical Gardens from 1:30 until 3:30. Bright colored clothing and hats are encouraged at both services!

