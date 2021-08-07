...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT SUNDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health.in effect until 1 PM MDT Sunday.
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...Southeast Wyoming
WHEN...Today through 1pm Sunday
IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from fires in surrounding states.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
Harriet Jane Mullen 1937-2021 Harriet J. (Stinnette) Mullen, 83, passed away on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at her daughter's home in Florence, AZ. Born in Whealand, Wyoming on October 30, 1937 to Lura and Ross Stinnette, she was raised in and around the Chugwater community. She married her loving husband Ron Mullen on May 17, 1958 and began her life of a military spouse. They finally returned to Wyoming in 1986 and made Cheyenne their forever home. Harriet was preceded in death by her parents Ross and Lura Stinnette, husband Ronald Mullen, son Sean Mullen, as well as her brother Leslie Stinnette. She is survived by her daughter Tamara (Mullen) Windows, son-in-law Fred Windows, grandchildren LaDonna Elms and Ross Windows, her great grandchildren Ayden DeAngel, Lurali Elms, Kiernan Elms, Thompson Elms, Jameson Elms, Daviney Windows, Darby Elms, and F. Ross (RJ) Windows. There will be a memorial service at the First United Methodist Church in Cheyenne on Saturday August 21 at 11 a.m. and a Life Celebration at the Botanical Gardens from 1:30 until 3:30. Bright colored clothing and hats are encouraged at both services!
To plant a tree in memory of Harriet Mullen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.