...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Sustained west to northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with
gusts up to 60 mph expected. Some snow and blowing snow is also
possible.
* WHERE...East Platte County including the cities of Wheatland and
Chugwater, Central Laramie County including the city of
Cheyenne.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM MST this evening. The greatest potential for
snow and blowing snow will be during the mid to late afternoon
hours.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for
vehicle blow overs, particularly along north to south oriented
roadways. Snow showers could lead to brief but significant
reductions in visibility and slick road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&