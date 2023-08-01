...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of panhandle Nebraska and Wyoming, including the
following areas, in panhandle Nebraska, Banner County, Kimball
County, Northern Sioux County, Scotts Bluff County and Southern
Sioux County. In Wyoming, Central Laramie County, Central Laramie
Range and Southwest Platte County, East Laramie County, East
Platte County, Goshen County, Laramie Valley, Niobrara County,
North Laramie Range, South Laramie Range and South Laramie Range
Foothills.
* WHEN...Until Midnight MDT tonight.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur
in poor drainage and urban areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Thunderstorms producing heavy rainfall and possibility of
training thunderstorms.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
To plant a tree in memory of Michael Mullin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Michael Jerry Mullin 1953-Michael Jerry Mullin, 70, passed away on Friday, July 14, 2023 in Wheatland, Wyoming. He was born in Wheatland, on Monday, July 6, 1953, he was a lifelong resident of Wheatland. He was master plumber and worked in other towns around Wyoming, but he always returned to the family ranch that his great-grandfather homesteaded in 1879. He cared for his cows, his dogs, and most of all, his family. He is survived by his daughter, Michele Mullin Soriano (Brian); son, Sean Mullin (Courtney McClain); brothers, Tom Mullin and John Mullin; grandchildren, Aaron Soriano, Austin Soriano, Katie McClain, and Jon Ballard; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Cody Mullin, and his parents, Jerry T. and Harriott B. Mullin. Services will be determined later. Gorman Funeral Homes - Platte Chapel is in charge of the services. Condolences can be left for the family at www.gormanfh.com 2023
