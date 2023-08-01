Michael Jerry Mullin

 

Michael Jerry Mullin 1953-Michael Jerry Mullin, 70, passed away on Friday, July 14, 2023 in Wheatland, Wyoming. He was born in Wheatland, on Monday, July 6, 1953, he was a lifelong resident of Wheatland. He was master plumber and worked in other towns around Wyoming, but he always returned to the family ranch that his great-grandfather homesteaded in 1879. He cared for his cows, his dogs, and most of all, his family. He is survived by his daughter, Michele Mullin Soriano (Brian); son, Sean Mullin (Courtney McClain); brothers, Tom Mullin and John Mullin; grandchildren, Aaron Soriano, Austin Soriano, Katie McClain, and Jon Ballard; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Cody Mullin, and his parents, Jerry T. and Harriott B. Mullin. Services will be determined later. Gorman Funeral Homes - Platte Chapel is in charge of the services. Condolences can be left for the family at www.gormanfh.com 2023

