Santos M. Munoz, Sr.

 

1961-2022 Santos M. Munoz, Sr., 61, of Cheyenne died March 4. At Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. He was born Feb. 8, 1961, in Cheyenne. Vigil for the Deceased will be at 6:00 p.m., Thursday, in Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Funeral Liturgy will be at 1:30 p.m., Friday, in St. Mary's Cathedral. Interment at Olivet Cemetery. To view full obituary please visit www.wrcfuneral.com

