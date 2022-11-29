Doris Mable Butler Mikesell Murdock 1922-2022 Doris Mable Butler Mikesell Murdock, 100, passed away November 24, 2022 in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Doris was born in Callaway, Nebraska on June 27, 1922, the fourth child of Gail and Lela Butler. She attended high school in Pine Bluffs, Wyoming and graduated with a teaching certificate from the University of Wyoming. She had fond memories of teaching in a one room school house in Elk, Wyoming. Her family found notes about her students which she kept all these years. It was in Jackson, Wyoming where she met Eugene Mikesell, the love of her life. She married Eugene on June 2, 1943, and they were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 21, 1971. Together they had five children, Jeanette Bastian (Ted), Steve Mikesell, Joe Mikesell (Sharon), Barbara Lyn and Thomas. Barbara Lyn passed away August 4, 1956 and they lost Thomas at birth in 1958. Steve passed away in May 2016. Gene and Doris loved to travel and loved taking Gene's mother and stepfather on road trips. Their goal was to visit every state in the USA, and they came close. Eugene passed away on January 10, 1980. Doris met Norris Murdock through some mutual friends and they were married in the Denver, Colorado Temple on October 12, 1988. She loved Norris' children, Vicki Abbott (Brent), N. Kent Murdock (Charmain), Kerry Murdock (Lillian, deceased), Darla Thompson (Rod), and Debbie Clayton as her own. She and Norris loved square dancing, traveling in their RV and spending a lot of happy winters in Arizona. Norris passed away in July 2010. As an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Doris served in many positions in the Relief Society and Primary over the years, including a calling at the age of 90. Doris and Norris served in the Missouri St. Louis Mission from 1990-1991. She was a great example of enduring to the end. Doris was a homemaker throughout her life. She was also a farmer, driving tractor with the best of them. She loved gardening, crocheting, square dancing, making toffee for all her children at Christmas, playing games, journaling, and family history, but most of all she loved her family, her Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ. Doris is survived by 25 grandchildren, 70 great-grandchildren and 25 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gail and Lela Butler; her siblings, Loretta Cullison, Harold Butler, Clara Kruppa, and Nigel Butler; her two husbands; and three of her children. A funeral service will be held Thursday, December 1, 2022 at 11:00 am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Lincolnway Chapel in Cheyenne. There will be a livestream link of the service on their website. A viewing will be held in the Relief Society Room from 10:00 a.m. until service time. Interment will be in the Pine Bluffs Cemetery. Condolences may be offered to the family on-line at www.schradercares.com.
