William M. "Murph" Murray, II 1953-2022 William M. "Murph" Murray, II, son of William M. "TC" Murray and Therese Margaret "Terry" Murray, husband to Ganell Murray and father to Bailey Murray, passed away at the age of 68 on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Davis Hospice Center in Cheyenne. After an endless stream of well-wishers, William passed away peacefully in the early morning hours surrounded by his dearest family members. William was preceded in death by his parents, William M. "TC" Murray and Therese Margaret "Terry" Murray, and his sisters, Diane Twine, Kate Foster and Mary Murray. Bill was born in Cheyenne on December 11, 1953. He attended St. Mary's Catholic School for his early education and graduated from the University of Wyoming with a degree in Communications in 1976. Early on in life, Bill had hopes of becoming a park ranger but ultimately followed in his father's footsteps, carrying the mantle as the third generation of the family's successful insurance agency, Ed Murray & Sons. The business, which was founded in 1920 by Grandad Ed Murray, helped foster a climate of growth and prosperity in the state and was a symbol of insurance at its best when Bill began working there in the 1970's, a proud legacy of service which only grew when Bill purchased the agency along with his business partner, Garth Boreczky, in the 1990's. Bill was married to his long-time sweetheart, Ganell Milstead, in 1986 and welcomed his favorite child into the world, Bailey Murray, shortly thereafter. Throughout his adult life, Bill enjoyed traveling the world with his family, exploring new places, cultures, food and especially wine. It was in this way he discovered his love for the Italian way of life, one which he continued to honor back home with his founding of the Sons of Italy, Cheyenne Chapter. Bill found many ways to support the art, food, and hospitality locally as well with weekly meals at his favorite restaurant, Poor Richard's, season tickets to the Denver Performing Arts Center, annual Cheyenne Frontier Days tickets, and a longstanding membership to the Cheyenne Country Club. Bill was a man who's wealth of generosity was shared with all those around him. His kind and welcoming nature endeared him to friends, family, staff, clients and the community of Cheyenne as a whole. This was made exceedingly clear by the outpouring of support he received in the last few weeks of his life. The impact of his loss will be felt as ripples through a community that looked to him as the very best example for wisdom, loyalty and strength. Bill expressed no more perfect sentiment for how we all feel then when he said to his beloved niece, Kaiya, on his final day, "Miss you. Love you. Bye bye." A Funeral Liturgy will be held for William M. "Murph" Murray, II at Holy Trinity Catholic Church on March 25, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. with a reception to follow at 4:00 p.m. at the Cheyenne Country Club. There will be a memory box made available at the church for those who wish to express their condolences. William is survived by his wife, Ganell Murray; his daughter, Bailey Murray; his nieces, Leah Linblom and Kyler Smart; and nephew, Eryk Wegner. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made towards the research and treatment of kidney cancer and diabetes. Condolences may be offered to the family on-line at www.schradercares.com.