Connie "CJ" Myers

 

1944-2020 Connie "CJ" Myers, 76, of Cheyenne died August 14. At Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. She was born July 3, 1944, in Gillette, Wyoming. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, August 20, 2020 at North Christian Church. In lieu of flowers please make donations to CRMC Cancer Center. To view full obit please visit www.wrcfuneral.com

comments powered by Disqus