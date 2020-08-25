1947-2020 Maurice E. Myers, 72, of Cheyenne died August 17. Maurice "Moe" Myers, 72, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, passed away on August 17th in Cheyenne. He was born December 31, 1947 in Council Bluffs, IA. Services will be Saturday August 29th at 10am at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. For the full obituary go to www.wrcfuneral.com.
+1
Most Popular
Articles
- Orr reflects on primary upset and her time in office
- Fire south of College Drive burns about 200 acres near Interstate 25
- Number of COVID-19 cases in Laramie County, Wyoming
- Firefighters extinguish structure fire Sunday morning on Lincolnway
- Wyoming to apply for $300-per-week unemployment benefit from feds
- Local travel agent sentenced to prison for stealing thousands
- Here’s where you can get a COVID-19 test in Laramie County
- Three more die from coronavirus, 13 counties report new confirmed cases
- Jim Belushi has a new TV show about his adventures as a cannabis farmer
- Woman arrested for allegedly shooting at boyfriend
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.