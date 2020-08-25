Maurice E. Myers

 

1947-2020 Maurice E. Myers, 72, of Cheyenne died August 17. Maurice "Moe" Myers, 72, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, passed away on August 17th in Cheyenne. He was born December 31, 1947 in Council Bluffs, IA. Services will be Saturday August 29th at 10am at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. For the full obituary go to www.wrcfuneral.com.

